French group Atos: ends talks with Kretinsky over sale of Tech Foundations arm

February 28, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - French technology and software company Atos ATOS.PA said it had ended talks with the EPEI arm of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over the sale of Atos' loss-making Tech Foundations division.

"Discussions with EPEI on potential sale of Tech Foundations have concluded with no deal reached," said Atos on Wednesday.

The collapse of the negotiations represents the first major setback in France for Kretinsky, who made his fortune in the energy sector and made frontpage headlines following a string of high-stakes purchases in the country.

