French group Atos to sell part of minority stake in payments company Worldline

Oct 29 (Reuters) - French technology company Atos ATOS.PA said it would sell down part of its minority stake in payments group Worldline WLN.PA with the disposal of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.33 billion) worth of Worldline shares.

Atos said it was selling the stake via a private placement, and added it would retain a stake of around 13% in Worldline's share capital following the sale, the proceeds of which would be used to help pay down debts.

($1 = 0.9003 euros)

