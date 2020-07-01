French govt calls on Airbus to make as few compulsory job cuts as possible

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The French government is urging Airbus AIR.PA to make as few compulsory redundancies as possible, French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told BFM TV on Wednesday.

Airbus announced on Tuesday 15,000 job cuts - including 5,000 in France - saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus outbreak paralysed air travel.

Djebbari also said trade unions had cited the possibility of 7,500 job cuts at Air France AIRF.PA.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

