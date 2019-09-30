Commodities

French government to press Air France to take on Aigle Azur employees

Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

The French government will ask Air France to "take into account" the situation of bankrupt French budget airline Aigle Azur's 1,150 employees, said a government minister on Monday.

"With the secretary of state for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, we will meet the Air France executives tomorrow and we'll have the opportunity to ask them to take into account the situation of these employees, pilots included," Elisabeth Borne, the government minister in charge of both the environment and transport sectors, told RTL radio.

Aigle Azur has ceased all activities since Friday after a commercial court rejected financial rescue offers.

"Air France needs to hire people so I have no doubt they will make offers to the pilots and flight crew of Aigle Azur", added Borne.

The French state owns around 14.3% of Air France KLM.

