French government spokesman confirms local talks between French and Niger military officials

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - France's government spokesman Olivier Veran on Wednesday confirmed there were some talks between local military officials from France and Niger in order to coordinate operations on the ground.

During a regular weekly news conference, Veran also reiterated France's stated position that it only regarded the elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum, currently held prisoner after a coup, as the country's legitimate leader.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.