French government spokesman confirms local talks between French and Niger military officials

September 06, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - France's government spokesman Olivier Veran on Wednesday confirmed there were some talks between local military officials from France and Niger in order to coordinate operations on the ground.

During a regular weekly news conference, Veran also reiterated France's stated position that it only regarded the elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum, currently held prisoner after a coup, as the country's legitimate leader.

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
