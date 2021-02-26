French government says to consider three-week Paris lockdown

The French government will study a proposition for Paris to undergo a three-week lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

"Clearly, this will be studied," Attal told France Inter radio on Friday, although he added he had some doubts over whether or not such a short lockdown would have an effect.

The Paris deputy mayor had said on Thursday that Paris would submit a three-week lockdown plan to the government. French Prime Minister Jean Castex had earlier said France would impose measures including weekend lockdowns in Paris and 19 other regions from the start of March if COVID-19 trends worsened.

