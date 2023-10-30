News & Insights

French government condemns 'disgusting' Marseille fan violence

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

October 30, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel and Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - France's government condemned on Monday "disgusting" weekend violence around the Olympique de Marseille soccer stadium and said nine people had been arrested after visitors Olympique Lyonnais' bus was attacked and their Italian coach injured.

Sunday's Ligue 1 match between the arch-rivals of France's south east, who have a history of fan violence, was cancelled.

Lyon's coach Fabio Grosso was left bloodied and dazed after being hit in the face and scalp by shards of glass when rocks were thrown at the bus, according to the club and media reports.

"We have seen just about everything you would not want to see," Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told France 2 TV, adding that fans had also been chanting homophobic and racist slurs inside Marseille's Stade Velodrome.

"It was distressing, revolting, disgusting."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said nine people had been detained so far. "I hope the highest possible prison sentences will be handed to those fans that ruined the party for everyone," he added on BFM TV.

Potential sanctions on the clubs would depend on football authorities, he said. Darmanin denied authorities had failed to prepare for the risk, saying 500 police officers were present.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.