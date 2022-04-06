French government bond yields extend rise, U.S. Treasuries sell off

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - France's borrowing costs extended their rise on Wednesday, as markets became worried about the country's presidential election, while U.S. Treasuries extended their sell-off as investors waited for minutes from the Fed's latest meeting.

Stock markets were down, with traders considered the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs, extending the sell-off that saw the U.S. 10-year yield rise more than 50 bps last month on expectations of Fed rate hikes.

Analysts partly attributed the latest upward move in yields to Fed Governor Lael Brainard saying that she expected a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed.

Investors are waiting for minutes from the Fed's March meeting, which are due at 1800 GMT, to give clues as to how quickly the Fed could reduce its bond holdings and raise interest rates.

At 0738 GMT, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was up 7 basis points on the day, at 2.62%, having touched a three-year high of 2.633% earlier in the session US10YT=RR.

Meanwhile in Europe the benchmark 10-year German bond yield was up 3 bps, at 0.638%, holding just below last month's high DE10YT=RR.

The French 10-year yield extended gains to hit its highest since 2015, at 1.194% FR10YT=RR, as investors worried about the risks of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen beating incumbent Emmanuel Macron in this month's presidential elections. The first-round vote will be held on Sunday.

"From a markets perspective, a second Macron term would likely be viewed as representing stability and continuity, and taken as the most benign outcome. By contrast a Le Pen victory, would likely be taken very negatively by the market given her Eurosceptic leanings," wrote RBC analysts in a note to clients.

"We think the risks going into the election for adverse market reaction (are) still elevated."

By 0748 GMT, France's 10-year yield was up 3 bps on the day at 1.181%.

France's 5-year yield was near its highest since 2014 FR5YT=RR, and the 30-year yield was near its highest since 2019 FR30YT=RR.

The spread between French and German 10-year yields - which reached its widest since April 2020 on Tuesday - narrowed somewhat. Still, at 53.4 bps, it is at levels not seen since 2020 DE10FR10=RR.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.