French government announces new contract to help NH90 helicopter after Norway blow

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - The French armed forces ministry announced on Monday a new contract to help the performance of the NH90 military helicopter, just days after Norway said it would axe its fleet.

The French government said the new contract was aimed at addressing a problem regarding a shortage of materials for the helicopter, which is developed by a consortium between Airbus AIR.PA, Italian company Leonardo LDOF.PA and Fokker.

Norway said last week that it would return the NH90 military helicopters it ordered from the NHIndustries consortium because they are either unreliable or were delivered late.

