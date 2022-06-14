US Markets

French government: possible Macron visit to Ukraine is 'option' but nothing decided yet

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine capital Kyiv is one of "several options" that are on the table at present, although no firm decision has been taken on this yet, said government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire.

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - The possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine capital Kyiv is one of "several options" that are on the table at present, although no firm decision has been taken on this yet, said government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire.

German paper Bild am Sonntag reported earlier this month that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would travel to Kyiv on Thursday with Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Macron has sought to maintain dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began, but that stance has been criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe as they see it as undermining efforts to push Putin to the negotiating table.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular