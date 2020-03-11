Commodities

French government: Market conditions not in favour of ADP privatisation

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Financial market conditions are not favourable at present for any privatisation of French airports operator ADP ADP.PA, French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday.

"Current instability of markets shows that market conditions are not at all favourable at the moment for any privatisation operation and in particular for ADP", Ndiaye told a press conference.

