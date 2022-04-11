French-German yield spread tightens after presidential elections round

By Stefano Rebaudo

April 11 (Reuters) - French government bond yields edged higher while spreads with their German peers tightened as French leader Emmanuel Macron led after the first round of presidential elections.

With 96% of the votes counted for Sunday's first round, Macron had 27.41% of the votes and Le Pen 24.03%.

"Macron's comfortable lead takes some of the suspense out of the second round of voting," Moritz Paysen, forex and rates advisor at Berenberg, said.

Ifop pollsters predicted a very tight runoff, with 51% for Macron and 49% for challenger Marine Le Pen. Other pollsters offered a slightly bigger margin in favour of Macron, with up to 54%. But that was, in any case, much narrower than in 2017, when Macron beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the votes.

"The outcome of the first round of the French presidential election showed Emmanuel Macron to have a substantial advantage over his contender for the second round, Marine Le Pen," Citi analysts said to clients. "But that advantage is not decisive."

France's government bond yield rose 1 bps to 1.28%, after briefly hitting its highest since July 2015 of 1.297%. The French-German 10-year yield spread tightened 3.5 bps to 50.5. FR10YT=RR, DE10FR10=RR

Besides, the presidential vote "makes it more likely that the outcome of the subsequent legislative election forces France to be governed by a fragile coalition," they added.

Investors also focused on the European Central Bank policy meeting due on Thursday while watching for moves in U.S. Treasuries ahead of U.S. inflation data.

Money markets price in 70 basis points of ECB rate hikes by year-end, compared with 65 bps on Friday. IRPR

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 5 bps to its highest since February 2018 at 0.752%. DE10YT=RR

U.S. Treasury yields marched higher on Monday, with five-, 10- and 30-year yields all setting multi-year highs as traders positioned themselves for higher inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve policy outlook.

"This week, headwinds from U.S. Treasuries look set to extend with another record US CPI above 8% looming tomorrow and set to substantiate expectations of 50bp moves at the meetings in May and June," Commerzbank analysts told clients.

"For the time being, however, the market remains wary whether reassuring signals about gradual tightening (by the ECB) can ultimately be maintained," they added.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Bradley Perrett)

