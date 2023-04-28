News & Insights

French GDP edges up in first quarter as comsumption recovers

April 28, 2023 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by GV De Clercq for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French GDP edged up 0.2% in the first quarter of 2023 after a flat fourth quarter, thanks to a recovery of household consumption, which was flat after falling one percent in the previous quarter, INSEE data showed on Friday.

Household consumption was flat after falling one percent in the previous quarter. Stronger trade figures also helped, with imports down 0.6% aftrer rising 0.1% in the previous quarter, while exports remained dynamic, up 1.1% after rising 0.9%.

