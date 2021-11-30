French gas stocks at high levels ahead of winter - network operators

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - France has sufficient gas storage to meet demand during the winter months, though careful monitoring of stocks will be necessary to guarantee security of supply in case of a cold snap, network operators GRTgaz and Terega said on Tuesday.

However, too much stress on storage at the start of winter would make the system increasingly dependent on gas imports, they added.

French gas storage was 95% full on Nov. 1 due to a high fill rate during the summer months as the French PEG gas price remained 1% to 2% below that of neighboring countries.

As a result, the booked capacities at various network border entry points and for storage withdrawal are sufficient to meet demand in the event of a cold winter, the operators said.

Stocks are fully booked for the fourth consecutive year and are at their highest in 10 years.

Storage withdrawals as well as imports will be required to meet demand during periods of excessive cold, even though capacities booked on these different supply sources are slightly higher than peak demand needs, they said.

There is no tension expected at the network limits thanks to well distributed sources of supply, in particular LNG supplies and imports from Spain, they said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

