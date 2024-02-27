French gas demand fell in 2023, storage currently at 47%

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French gas consumption continued a two-year decline in 2023 due to warmer weather and demand reduction policies implemented in the year previously, while storage levels remained high at the start of the year, gas grid operator GRTgaz said on Tuesday.

French gas usage fell to 381 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2023, down 11.4% year on year and a by 20% since 2021, despite European gas prices returning to their level before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European gas prices spiked in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, causing countries to scramble for gas supplies while demand reduction measures were introduced.

Gas storage levels are at 47% as some 140 TWh were withdrawn and injected in 2023, the operator said.

The consumption by industrial customers connected to the GRTgaz network fell by some 103.8 TWh, down 7.4% compared to 2022 and down 18.2% compared to 2021 as energy efficiency and demand substitution played a partial role, GRTgaz data showed.

Public distribution, which includes households and small businesses, fell to 253 TWh when adjusted for climate, down 6.5% compared to 2022, the data showed.

Production from gas-fired power plants fell more than 40% to 36 TWh - back to 2021 levels - after usage spiked in 2022 to compensate for the outages at the French nuclear fleet due to stress corrosion and low hydro output.

Gas flows in Europe have also reversed from west to east, the grid operator said, as France's five liquefied natural gas terminals (LNG) account for some 22% of European LNG imports.

LNG makes up about 44% of European gas supplies, GRTgaz said.

Biomethane development has continued, and now represents an annual production capacity of 11.8 TWh a year, up 2.3 TWh from 2022 levels, while some 14.8 TWh of methanisation projects are under development, the operator said.

This puts France on track to achieve its 2030 target of 44 TWh of renewable gas production, GRTgaz said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet; editing by David Evans)

