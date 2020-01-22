French fund HLD Europe in talks to buy control of Exxelia

French investment fund HLD Europe has entered into exclusive negotiations with London-based IK Investment Partners to buy a majority stake in Exxelia, a manufacturer of components in the space and defence industries, the companies said on Wednesday.
