PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French fishing vessels have ended their protest in the waters around the British Channel Island of Jersey, and were heading back to port in France, said a representative of Normandy fishermen.

(Reporting by Lucien Libert; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Richard Lough)

