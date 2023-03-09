US Markets

French firms team up for low-carbon truck fuelling and charging network

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

March 09, 2023 — 04:59 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorghom for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - A unit of French logistics giant CMA CGM, energy group Engie ENGIE.PA and motorway company Sanef are joining forces to explore building a European network of low-carbon truck fuelling and charging terminals, the companies said on Thursday.

Their new European Clean Transport Network (ECTN) alliance aims to conduct a proof of concept (POC) this year in France between Lille in the north and Avignon in the south to explore the project's feasibility.

The alliance aims to offer shippers and carriers access to low-carbon biogas, hydrogen and electric energy technology for charging and refuelling trucks, as well as software solutions helping companies plan routes and schedules, the companies said.

The plan could also help improve working conditions for truckers by allowing them to swap trailers at the terminals, they added.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorghom Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Mark Potter)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.