French firms team up for low-carbon truck fuelling and charging network

March 9 (Reuters) - A unit of French logistics giant CMA CGM, energy group Engie ENGIE.PA and motorway company Sanef are joining forces to explore building a European network of low-carbon truck fuelling and charging terminals, the companies said on Thursday.

Their new European Clean Transport Network (ECTN) alliance aims to conduct a proof of concept (POC) this year in France between Lille in the north and Avignon in the south to explore the project's feasibility.

The alliance aims to offer shippers and carriers access to low-carbon biogas, hydrogen and electric energy technology for charging and refuelling trucks, as well as software solutions helping companies plan routes and schedules, the companies said.

The plan could also help improve working conditions for truckers by allowing them to swap trailers at the terminals, they added.

