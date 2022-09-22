French firm Vinci to cut use of energy

Commodities

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Transport and infrastructure company VINCI SGEF.PA will cut its energy consumption, joining other leading French companies who have announced measures as Europe faces an energy crisis after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

VINCI said it would aim for a 15% reduction in gas and electricity consumption in offices and concession activities, and drastically limit industrial activities during peak hours by early 2023.

French luxury goods company LVMH LVMH.PA this month said it would turn off the lights at its stores earlier while the city of Paris said it will switch off the Eiffel Tower's lights earlier.

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked industry, households and municipal authorities to reduce their energy consumption by 10% in response to Russia's cut to gas supplies and spiralling energy prices.

France is not as exposed to Russian gas as some neighbours but a record number of nuclear reactor outages has forced France to become a net importer of power.

