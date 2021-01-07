VIE

French firm Veolia sends offer to Suez board for full takeover

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French waste and water management firm Veolia said on Thursday it had sent an offer to the board of Suez for buying the remainder of its rival's shares, urging its management to end its opposition to the deal.

Adds details, context, share price

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - French waste and water management firm Veolia VIE.PA said on Thursday it had sent an offer to the board of Suez SEVI.PA for buying the remainder of its rival's shares, urging its management to end its opposition to the deal.

Veolia bought a 29.9% stake in Suez in October from utility Engie ENGIE.PA as a prelude to its full takeover offer. Suez managers have opposed the bid, prompting legal challenges from both sides.

Veolia said it would pay 18 euros per share for the 70.1% of capital it does not own. The price, unchanged from its initial offer, values Suez at 11.3 billion euros ($13.90 billion).

Suez shares were up 1.2%, at 16.84 euros, one hour after the Paris market open, while Veolia shares gained 1.8%.

"Our offer is the best option for Suez and for its shareholders. Despite market rumours, no real alternatives have been presented to Suez shareholders over the past five months since we first launched our project," Veolia said.

"Now is the time for the Suez board and management team to cease their destructive stalling tactics, act in the interest of all shareholders and allow them to vote on our offer‍", it added.

Veolia said it had handed its pre-notification to the European Commission on Nov. 25 regarding its intentions to buy Suez.

($1 = 0.8131 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten. Editing by Mark Potter)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters