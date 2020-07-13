French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Ubisoft dropped 9% on Monday after the French video games group announced staff departures following a review in response to allegations of misconduct at the company.

Unisoft had said last month it was investigating allegations of misconduct with the support of specialised external consultants.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.