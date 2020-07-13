French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures

Maya Nikolaeva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Shares in Ubisoft dropped 9% on Monday after the French video games group announced staff departures following a review in response to allegations of misconduct at the company.

Unisoft had said last month it was investigating allegations of misconduct with the support of specialised external consultants.

