VIV

French firm Free to show Ligue 1 soccer championship until end of season

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published

French telecoms operator Free, a subsidiary of Iliad, said on Tuesday it would continue to show France's Ligue 1 soccer games on smartphones until the end of the season, despite TV rights not having been reallocated for the time being.

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Free, a subsidiary of Iliad ILD.PA, said on Tuesday it would continue to show France's Ligue 1 soccer games on smartphones until the end of the season, despite TV rights not having been reallocated for the time being.

France's LFP soccer body failed to reallocate the television rights for the country's top two domestic leagues on Monday as no bidder offered the expected price.

The LFP won back those rights last December from Spanish media rights agency Mediapro, which operates soccer channel Telefoot, following a dispute over the payments under the deal.

"The offer has been a great success and is now being extended until the end of the 2020/2021 season, to enable a constantly growing number of fans to discover the wealth of content associated with the service", Free said in a statement.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV TFFP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More