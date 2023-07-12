French fintech firm Defacto closes securitisation fund worth up to $183 mln

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French fintech company Defacto, which provides loans to small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said it had closed a securitisation fund worth up to 167 million euros ($183 million), involving major U.S. bank Citi C.N.

Citi will be the senior lender of the fund, while the company Viola Credit will be a mezzanine lender of that fund.

"In the current macro environment, this is an important milestone for enabling our growth with both existing and new partners and answering the financing needs of thousands of SMEs," said Defacto co-founder and CEO Jordane Giuly.

($1 = 0.9128 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Evans)

