PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Searches were conducted on Thursday at U.S conglomerate General Electric's GE.N Belfort site in France as part of an ongoing probe into possible tax fraud, France's financial prosecutor said on Friday, confirming an AFP report.

