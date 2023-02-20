CARR

French Finance Minister: will meet French retailers this week over food inflation

February 20, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he will meet with French retailers this week to find ways to help shoppers cope with high food inflation, with a view to finding a solution to the problem by March 15.

"I will hold talks with French retailers this week... March 15 will be the deadline," Le Maire told BFM TV.

Le Maire also reiterated he expected inflation to ease from the middle of the year and positive economic growth in 2023, with 'even more positive growth' in 2024.

