French Finance Minister: recent strikes unlikely to hurt economy

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

January 20, 2023 — 01:48 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Recent strikes in protest at plans to raise the French retirement age are unlikely to hurt the country's economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

"I don't think the strikes will have a really important economic impact on the French economy," said Le Maire, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as he reaffirmed that the French economy was "doing well".

More than a million people marched through French cities on Thursday to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age, with a wave of nationwide strikes halting trains, blocking refineries and curbing power generation.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

