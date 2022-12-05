French Finance Minister: power group EDF's reactor maintenance programme moving in "right direction"

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The reactor maintenance programme of power group EDF EDF.PA, which France is in the process of fully nationalising, is moving in the "right direction", French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Monday.

Le Maire also reiterated it was possible for the country to avoid having to undergo power cuts this winter.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

