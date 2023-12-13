News & Insights

French finance minister vows to defend staff at debt-ridden retailer Casino

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 13, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Jean-Stephane Brosse and Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire vowed on Wednesday to defend staff at debt-ridden supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA, amid fears of job losses that could arise from a restructuring at the company.

"The workers of Casino should not have to pay the price for the strategic errors of the company's management. I am by the side of the staff, I met the trade unions and I am there to defend the staff," Le Maire told French parliament.

"Our key concern is the centre at Saint Etienne. That is the engagement I have made, to keep the headquarters at Saint Etienne," added Le Maire.

Casino, which has warned of likely losses for 2023 for its core French business, is racing to finalise a bailout to avoid bankruptcy early next year.

A new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is set to take control of Casino, which was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions and losing market share to rivals.

Casino said last month it had received preliminary, indicative offers from several buyers for an unspecified number of hypermarkets and supermarkets it had put up for sale.

