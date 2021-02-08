French Finance Minister slams Veolia's move to bypass Suez board with new offer

Adds more comments from French finance minister

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday slammed utility Veolia's VIE.PA latest move to bypass the board of rival Suez SEVI.PA with a new takeover offer for Suez, describing it as an "unfriendly" manoeuvre.

Le Maire also told Europe 1 radio that he would ask the French AMF financial market regulator to look into the matter, and reiterated that any Veolia/Suez deal could only work if done on the basis of friendly talks between the two companies.

He called on the companies to return to the path of constructive talks.

Veolia said on Sunday it was launching an offer for all of Suez, valuing the group at 11.3 billion euros ($13.60 billion), after dropping efforts to win the backing of the Suez board.

"This offer breaches commitments made several times by Veolia", Le Maire said.

Suez, which has been resisting takeover moves from Veolia, said earlier on Monday that a court has ordered Veolia not to launch any full takeover offer for Suez shares if Suez's board has not approved it.

