French Finance Minister reaffirms 5% growth forecast for France in 2021

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reaffirmed on Wednesday that the French economy should grow by 5% in 2021, and told BFM TV that financial aid measures to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis should remain until the end of the pandemic.

Adds detail and background

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reaffirmed on Wednesday that the French economy should grow by 5% in 2021, and told BFM TV that financial aid measures to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis should remain until the end of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, France had cut its 2021 growth forecast to that 5% figure from an earlier 6% target, as a result of the country's third national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars and restaurants have already been closed for months, while tourist travel is at a standstill, although unlike when France entered its first national lockdown a year ago, construction work and manufacturing are among business areas still ticking over.

The French government may consider re-opening some businesses in May, if it feels the COVID-19 situation in the country is improving.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman/Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More