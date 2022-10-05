EDF

French Finance Minister: we have total confidence in new board of power company EDF

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that "we have total confidence" in the new board of EDF EDF.PA, the power company being fully nationalised by France.

France on Tuesday started the process to fully nationalise debt-laden nuclear power group EDF, seeking to secure greater control of its energy supplies as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas.

