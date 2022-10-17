French Finance Minister: power group EDF must reach wage deal with workers

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA, the power group which the French government is in the process of fully nationalising, must reach a wage deal with its workers, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"I want EDF to reach a wage deal with workers as fast as possible," Le Maire told BFM TV and RMC Radio on Monday.

Le Maire added it was "vital" for the French economy that EDF's nuclear reactor maintenance schedule was not further affected by walkouts from staff protesting over pay and working conditions.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.