French Finance Minister: not planning any VAT tax hike

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France 2 television on Tuesday that the government was not planning any VAT tax hike, as President Emmanuel Macron's government looks to battle against headwinds such as rising inflation.

Le Maire added it was essential that Macron's 'Ensemble' centrist camp emerged with an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament after the June 19 parliamentary election.

Data published last month showed the French economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter as consumers struggled to cope with surging inflation that reached a record-high rate of 5.8% over 12 months in May.

Nevertheless, Le Maire has said he expects France to have positive economic growth for 2022.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.