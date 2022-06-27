French Finance Minister: French inflation to be around 5% in 2022

Inflation in France should come in at around 5% in 2022 before easing in 2023, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RMC Radio on Monday.

"Inflation will continue to go up in the weeks to come," added Le Maire.

Last week, France's INSEE national statistics agency forecast that France should post full-year economic growth of 2.3% for 2022.

INSEE added that inflation was expected to climb during the summer from 5.2% in May to stabilise at around 6.5%-7% for the rest of the year, reaching levels not seen in France since 1984.

