News & Insights

French February inflation at 3.2%, slightly above expectations

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

March 15, 2024 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

From paragraph 3, adds month-on-month figure, quote, energy, food, and services prices

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in France rose 3.2% year-on-year in February, slightly more than initially expected due to higher energy prices, statistics agency INSEE said on Friday.​

Preliminary data published by INSEE last month had shown France's EU-harmonized inflation figure standing at 3.1% in February.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.9% in February, having fallen 0.2% in January.

"This rebound is explained in particular by the sharp acceleration in energy prices," INSEE said in a statement.

Energy prices rose by 4.3% on the year in February, accelerating from a rise of 1.9% in January, due largely to higher electricity prices.

Food prices rose by 3.6% in February, a slower increase than the 5.7% increase recorded for January, INSEE said, adding that this was the 11th month in a row that food inflation had eased.

In February services prices rose by 3.2%, the same as in the pervious month.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, Editing by Sharon Singleton and Gareth Jones)

((Olivier.sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.