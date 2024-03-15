French February inflation at 3.2%, slightly above expectations

From paragraph 3, adds month-on-month figure, quote, energy, food, and services prices

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in France rose 3.2% year-on-year in February, slightly more than initially expected due to higher energy prices, statistics agency INSEE said on Friday.​

Preliminary data published by INSEE last month had shown France's EU-harmonized inflation figure standing at 3.1% in February.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.9% in February, having fallen 0.2% in January.

"This rebound is explained in particular by the sharp acceleration in energy prices," INSEE said in a statement.

Energy prices rose by 4.3% on the year in February, accelerating from a rise of 1.9% in January, due largely to higher electricity prices.

Food prices rose by 3.6% in February, a slower increase than the 5.7% increase recorded for January, INSEE said, adding that this was the 11th month in a row that food inflation had eased.

In February services prices rose by 3.2%, the same as in the pervious month.

