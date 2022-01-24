French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73, said a statement on Mugler's official Facebook post, confirming earlier French media reports.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," said the statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.