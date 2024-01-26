French farmers' insurance firm set on fire as protests harden

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Protesters set on fire a building of the French farmers' Mutualite Sociale Agricole insurance organisation in the southern city of Narbonne on Friday, the local MSA head said, as the farming demonstrations intensified.

"I just do not understand this. I bitterly regret what they have done. We are doing all we can to help," Sophie Bonnery told BFM TV on Friday, as she stood outside the wrecked building, much it burnt out.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was due to announce a set of measures to help farmers, who are demanding better pay and living conditions, later on Friday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

