French farmers damage overseas goods as protests continue

January 25, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French farmers damaged food products coming in on trucks from outside France, BFM TV reported on Thursday, as their to demand better pay and living conditions showed no signs of abating.

BFM TV showed images of what it said was fruit that had come from Spain lying damaged by the side of the A7 motorway in southern France. Many French farmers complain they are being hit by unfair competition from overseas.

Another group of farmers set off in a convoy of tractors on Thursday morning on the RN12 major road artery near Paris, as demonstrators maintained their threat of converging on the capital en masse.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

