French farmers block roads around Paris over low food prices, await PM speech

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - French farmers blocked one of the main motorways linking Paris with the northern city of Lille and Belgium on Friday, causing lengthy traffic jams as part of nationwide protestsover low food prices and excessive bureaucracy.

"We will go right into Paris to highlight our rage, our grievances," said farmer Matteo Legrand.

The Paris region branch of the farmers' FNSEA union plans to set up 11 roadblocks on the main commuter axes around Paris, including the A6, A10 and A13 highways, according to a planning document seen by Reuters.

Attal's office said he would make a speech addressing the farmers' concerns at around 1500 GMT in a mountain village near the Spanish border, some 800 km (500 miles) from Paris.

Scrambling to ease tensions, the finance and farm ministers discussed with food industry officials on Friday fair prices for produce - a '' for farmers who say they are suffering from the government's drive to lower consumer prices.

"The central issue is the farmers' revenue," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after the meeting, adding that the government would "double down" on enforcing a law aimed at guaranteeing fair prices for farmers.

Le Maire has previously spent months pressuring food giants like Carrefour and Danone to lower their prices after a phase of high inflation, thereby earning the ire of farmers.

But on Friday he vowed to be "pitiless" towards the food company giants and supermarkets to help ensure adequate financial compensation for agricultural producers.

Many farmers in France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, say they face increasing pressure from retailers to cut their prices and that this threatens their livelihoods.

Among other grievances, farm unions also cite a government tax on tractor fuel, cheap imports of foreign food, access to water, excessive red tape and environmental rules among their .

France has witnessed two weeks of protests in rural regions while other European countries including Germany and Poland have also seen demonstrations by farmers angry over eroding living standards.

