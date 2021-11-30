French far-right commentator Zemmour confirms he will run in 2022 election

French far-right political commentator and former journalist Eric Zemmour confirmed on Tuesday that he would run in the 2022 presidential election.

"It is time to reform and save France. This is why I have decided to run for President," said Zemmour, as he formally declared his candidacy in a video message published on YouTube, which was also broadcast on French TV.

