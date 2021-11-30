French far-right commentator Zemmour close to announcing presidential run on Tuesday

PARIS Nov 30 (Reuters) - French far-right commentator and former journalist Eric Zemmour is expected to announce he will run in the 2022 presidential election later on Tuesday, according to an Email sent to his supporters and French media reports.

"Tomorrow on Tuesday, around midday, Eric Zemmour will announce to you, live, his candidacy," said an Email sent to Zemmour supporters late on Monday. French media also reported Zemmour would confirm his candidacy via social media on Tuesday.

Zemmour posted an image on Tuesday on his official Twitter account (@ZemmourEric) of a time sand clock. Zemmour is also due to appear on the TF1 flagship news programme on Tuesday at 8pm local Paris time.

Zemmour's hardline criticism of Islam and immigration has made him a polarising figure, drawing support from the voter base of the more established far-right Rassemblement National party of Marine Le Pen and the mainstream conservative right, but also alienating others in France.

(Reporting by Jean Terzian and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

