French environment minister asks EDF to audit nuclear availability

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili asked power utility EDF EDF.PA on Friday to conduct an audit on the availability of its nuclear power stations after the company shut down some of its reactors due to technical problems.

EDF, whose reactors provide up to 70% of the country's electricity needs, said on Wednesday it found faults at a nuclear power station and shut down another plant using the same kind of reactors.

In a statement, Pompili said she had asked EDF to take measures to reinforce the security of France's power supply as winter is approaching and a large share of French households heat their homes with electric power.

EDF shares have lost more than 16% over the past two days after the state-owned firm - the world's biggest operator of nuclear plants - found faults at a nuclear power station and shut down another plant using the same kind of reactors.

The outage of the four reactors - with a combined daily capacity of 6 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to around 13% of current availability in France - comes close to the peak winter season and with power prices already at record highs.

Pompili said she had asked EDF to put in place ways to boost the availability of its reactors and encourage flexibility of demand from its customers.

She also asked the firm for an independent audit about its process management of reactor halts. The situation would be reviewed before mid-March, she said.

