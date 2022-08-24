French energy regulator confident that France's gas storages will be 100% full before winter

Adds details

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Emmanuelle Wargon, the new head of France's CRE energy regulator, said she was confident the country would achieve its aim to fully fill its gas storage facilities by Nov. 1, up from a little over 88% at present.

"We target 100%. We are on the right track to achieve that," Wargon told RMC radio.

France is less reliant than some of its neighbours on gas imports from Russia, which account for about 17% of its gas consumption.

But concerns about supply from Russia nevertheless remain, as France grapples with already limited electricity generation due to unexpected maintenance at its aging nuclear reactors, prompting concern over winter shortages.

Russian natural gas supplies to Europe are down around 75% year on year, with export company Gazprom last week announcing unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Wargon also told RMC she had summoned Spanish utility Iberdrola IBE.MC for talks after Iberdrola's move to end thousands of French retail power contracts.

Spanish utility Iberdrola is terminating power contracts with thousands of its French customers because of unprecedented power price rises, it said in a letter seen by Reuters.

Iberdrola, one of EDF's EDF.PA biggest competitors in France, said it recommended customers change to another supplier.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.