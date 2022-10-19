French energy regulator: work must resume at EDF nuclear reactors hit by strike

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Emmanuelle Wargon, the head of France’s CRE energy regulator, said the country needed all the nuclear reactors of EDF EDF.PA to restart production to lessen the risk of winter power cuts.

"It is key that work resumes as soon as possible...EDF needs to have put into maintenance all its nuclear reactors," Wargon told RMC radio, as she commented on a strike that has affected a third of France's nuclear reactors.

On Tuesday, power grid operator RTE warned that prolonged strikes which have been delaying even further the restart of the nuclear reactors could have "heavy consequences" for electricity supply over the winter. [nP6N30Y037

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

