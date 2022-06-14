EDF

French energy minister: nationalisation of EDF being considered but not yet decided

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - The French government is considering the option of fully nationalising debt-laden utility EDF EDF.PA ,the country's energy minister said on Tuesday, but added that nothing was decided yet.

The option "is not decided, but not ruled out", Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Europe 1 radio.

