French energy group Total to help build forest in Republic of Congo

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French energy group Total TOTF.PA said it had joined up with the company Foret Ressources Management to plant a 40,000-hectare forest in the Republic of the Congo, as companies around the world step up policies to help the environment.

Total said on Tuesday that this forest would create a carbon sink that will sequester more than 10 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over 20 years.

