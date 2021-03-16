French energy group Total to help build forest in Republic of Congo

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French energy group Total TOTF.PA said it had joined up with the company Foret Ressources Management to plant a 40,000-hectare forest in the Republic of the Congo, as companies around the world step up policies to help the environment.

Total said on Tuesday that this forest would create a carbon sink that will sequester more than 10 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over 20 years.

