French energy group Total sells 27.5% stake in Fos

French energy group Total said on Thursday that it had sold its 27.5% interest in Fosmax LNG, which operates France's Fos Cavaou liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, to Engie unit Elengy.

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French energy group Total said on Thursday that it had sold its 27.5% interest in Fosmax LNG, which operates France's Fos Cavaou liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, to Engie unit Elengy. Total said the sale of the stake was worth around $260 million, including the acquisition of a shareholder loan and excluding any earn outs, and was part of Total's broader target of $5 billion in divestments over 2019-2020. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;)) Keywords: TOTAL DIVESTITURE/ENGIE (URGENT)

