French energy group Total estimates at least one year of delays to Mozambique project

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French energy group Total TOTF.PA estimates at least one year of delays to its project in Mozambique - which has been hit by violent, civil unrest - said Total Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire.

Earlier this week, Total declared force majeure on its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and confirmed it had withdrawn all staff from the construction site following insurgent attacks last month.

