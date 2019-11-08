French energy group Total denies interest in Umicore

Contributors
Pawel Goraj Reuters
Bate Felix Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French energy group Total denied on Friday any bid interest in Belgian materials and technology group Umicore, whose shares had briefly jumped higher on speculation of takeover interest from Total.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - French energy group Total TOTF.PA denied on Friday any bid interest in Belgian materials and technology group Umicore UMI.BR, whose shares had briefly jumped higher on speculation of takeover interest from Total.

"We categorically deny any interest in Umicore," said a spokesperson for Total.

Umicore's shares had briefly jumped up by as much as 9.5% after an FT Alphaville report of possible bid interest from Total, but the stock then lost ground.

Umicore shares were down 0.9% by 1350 GMT.

A Umicore spokesperson said the company had no comment to make on the market rumours.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj and Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More