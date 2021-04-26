World Markets

French energy group Total declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG Project

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published

French energy group Total said on Monday it was declaring force majeure on its Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas project and withdrawing all personnel from the Afungi site.

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French energy group Total TOTF.PA said on Monday it was declaring force majeure on its Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas project and withdrawing all personnel from the Afungi site.

On March 24, insurgents attacked the coastal Mozambique town of Palma, near natural gas projects worth $60 billion that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    Apr 15, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular