French energy group Total declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG Project

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French energy group Total TOTF.PA said on Monday it was declaring force majeure on its Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas project and withdrawing all personnel from the Afungi site.

On March 24, insurgents attacked the coastal Mozambique town of Palma, near natural gas projects worth $60 billion that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy.

